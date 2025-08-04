RevPro Live In London 98 Results

RevPro held their 98th Live in London event last night at the 229, which was a farewell show for the venue. You can find results below, via Cagematch:

* Will Kaven def. Archie Cole

* Dani Luna def. Alexxis Falcon

* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Connor Mills & Jay Joshua def. CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando)

* Trent Seven def. Chuck Mambo by DQ

* Anita Vaughan def. Kanji

* Revolution Tag Team Match: Leon Slater, Robbie X, TK Cooper & Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) def. Cameron Khai, Michael Oku, Nino Bryant & Sons Of Southampton (David Francisco & JJ Gale)