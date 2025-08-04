wrestling / News

RevPro Live In London 98 Results

August 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro Live in London 98 Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro held their 98th Live in London event last night at the 229, which was a farewell show for the venue. You can find results below, via Cagematch:

* Will Kaven def. Archie Cole
* Dani Luna def. Alexxis Falcon
* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Connor Mills & Jay Joshua def. CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando)
* Trent Seven def. Chuck Mambo by DQ
* Anita Vaughan def. Kanji
* Revolution Tag Team Match: Leon Slater, Robbie X, TK Cooper & Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) def. Cameron Khai, Michael Oku, Nino Bryant & Sons Of Southampton (David Francisco & JJ Gale)

