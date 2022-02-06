RevPro Live in London Results 2.06.22: Will Ospreay Delivers Callout to Jon Moxley

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) held its Live in London event earlier today. During the event, Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay called out to AEW star Jon Moxley, teasing a possible matchup between the two for NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago in April.

Ospreay is currently scheduled for Windy City Riot, but Moxley is not yet confirmed to be working the event. Below are some results, via WrestlingInc.com:

* TK Cooper and Chuck Mambo beat Dan Magee and Mad Kurt.

* Alex Coughlin beat Joshua James.

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Hyan beat Debbie Keitel.

* Michael Oku (c) beat Callum Newman.

* Dan Moloney beat JJ Gale.

* Gabriel Kidd beat Ricky Knight Jr.

* Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis beat Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji.

Ospreay called out Jon Moxley at RevPro tonight, perhaps teasing a match in Chicago pic.twitter.com/0iPft9yxiB — Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) February 6, 2022