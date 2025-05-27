RevPro Live In Sheffield Results (5.25.25): TK Cooper vs. Zozaya

Revolution Pro Wrestling presented its “Live In Sheffield” event on May 25, 2025, from the Network in Sheffield, United Kingdom, airing live on RevProOnDemand. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match: TK Cooper def. Sha Samuels

* Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) def. Harry Milligan & Joshua James

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match: Zozaya def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Leon Cage def. Chris Ridgeway [2:1]

* Michael Oku def. Jay Joshua

* Lizzy Evo def. Charli Evans

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament Final Match: TK Cooper def. Zozaya