RevPro Live In Sheffield Results 7.27.25: Los Tranquilos de Japon In Main Event, More

July 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro Live In Sheffield 7-27-25 Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro was Live In Sheffield for their latest show on Sunday, with Tetsuya Naito And BUSHI in action plus more. You can see the results below from the show, which airs on RevPro On Demand, per Fightful:

* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Grizzled Young Veterans [6] def. Flying Bryant Brothers [0]
* Robbie X def. Archie Cole
* Jay Joshua def. Trent Seven
* Liam Slater def. Michael Oku via DQ
* Zoe Lucas def. Alexxis Falcon
* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Sons Of Southampton [3] def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew [0]
* Sha Samuels def. Connor Mills
* Los Tranquilos de Japon def. CPF

