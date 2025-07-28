wrestling / News
RevPro Live In Sheffield Results 7.27.25: Los Tranquilos de Japon In Main Event, More
RevPro was Live In Sheffield for their latest show on Sunday, with Tetsuya Naito And BUSHI in action plus more. You can see the results below from the show, which airs on RevPro On Demand, per Fightful:
* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Grizzled Young Veterans [6] def. Flying Bryant Brothers [0]
* Robbie X def. Archie Cole
* Jay Joshua def. Trent Seven
* Liam Slater def. Michael Oku via DQ
* Zoe Lucas def. Alexxis Falcon
* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Sons Of Southampton [3] def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew [0]
* Sha Samuels def. Connor Mills
* Los Tranquilos de Japon def. CPF
Really chuffed to see @JamesDrakePro & @ZackGibsonGYV the GYV in Sheffield today it's been a while. GRIT YOUR TEETH! @RevProUK pic.twitter.com/klkX5NJ8Om
— Claire ☕💜🐈⬛ 📚 (@Astrozombies777) July 27, 2025
Los Tranquilos de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated CPF (Lando and Black) in the Main Event of RevPro Live in Sheffield 2025!@Jun_22_2025 ends their tour in England with 2 victories!#内藤哲也 #BUSHI #LIJ #LTJ #RevPro@s_d_naito @inc_kes @BUSHI_ENSERIO @RevProUK pic.twitter.com/LBjWJIjuNV
— Pep S. Caro ペップ・S・カロ (@ElPep23) July 27, 2025
THANK YOU SHEFFIELD for capping off a fantastic weekend of Pro Wrestling At Its Best… we will start unpacking tomorrow.
Next stop London in 7 days time for OUR LAST EVER SHOW IN THE 229.
Be there: https://t.co/ZOhumyKFn0 pic.twitter.com/lwJ4hshcfh
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 27, 2025
