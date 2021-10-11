wrestling / News

RevPro Live In Southamption 14 Results: Will Ospreay In Action and More

October 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro Live in Southampton 14

RevPro held their event Live in Southamption 14 last night at The 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs
* Brendan White & Doug Williams def. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)
* Robbie X def. Nico Angelo
* Kyle Fletcher def. Ethan Allen
* Alex Windsor def. Gisele Shaw
* Ricky Knight Jr. & Yota Tsuji def. The Legion (Chris Ridgeway & Gideon Grey)
* Will Ospreay def. Michael Oku

