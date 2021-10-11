wrestling / News
RevPro Live In Southamption 14 Results: Will Ospreay In Action and More
October 11, 2021 | Posted by
RevPro held their event Live in Southamption 14 last night at The 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Mark Davis def. Luke Jacobs
* Brendan White & Doug Williams def. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)
* Robbie X def. Nico Angelo
* Kyle Fletcher def. Ethan Allen
* Alex Windsor def. Gisele Shaw
* Ricky Knight Jr. & Yota Tsuji def. The Legion (Chris Ridgeway & Gideon Grey)
* Will Ospreay def. Michael Oku
