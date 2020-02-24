RevPro Live In Southampton 12 Results (2/23): Zoe Lucas, Shota Umino, More In Action

RevPro Wrestling held its Live In Southampton 12 show from The 1865 in Southampton, England on February 23.

Full results and highlights are below.

* Danny Jones defeated Brendan White

* Aleah James defeated Zoe Lucas

* The Legion (Rampage Brown & The Great O-Kharn) defeated Escaping The Midcard (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

* Shota Umino defeated Robbie X

* Mad Kurt defeated Kenneth Halfpenny

* Four-Way Match: El Phantasmo defeated Carlos Romo and Ricky Knight Jr. and Shaun Jackson

* Hikuleo defeated Dan Moloney by DQ

* Michael Oku defeated Connor Mills