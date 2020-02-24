wrestling / News

RevPro Live In Southampton 12 Results (2/23): Zoe Lucas, Shota Umino, More In Action

February 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

RevPro Wrestling held its Live In Southampton 12 show from The 1865 in Southampton, England on February 23.

Full results and highlights are below.

* Danny Jones defeated Brendan White

* Aleah James defeated Zoe Lucas

* The Legion (Rampage Brown & The Great O-Kharn) defeated Escaping The Midcard (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

* Shota Umino defeated Robbie X

* Mad Kurt defeated Kenneth Halfpenny

* Four-Way Match: El Phantasmo defeated Carlos Romo and Ricky Knight Jr. and Shaun Jackson

* Hikuleo defeated Dan Moloney by DQ

* Michael Oku defeated Connor Mills

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RevPro, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading