RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below.
*Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale
*Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson
*Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman
*Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai
*Dani Luna defeated Maya Matthews
*Eight-Man Elimination Tag Match: David Francisco, Michael Oku & Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated Connor Mills, Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) & Lucian Phillips
