RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More

The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below.

*Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale

*Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson

*Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman

*Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai

*Dani Luna defeated Maya Matthews

*Eight-Man Elimination Tag Match: David Francisco, Michael Oku & Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated Connor Mills, Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) & Lucian Phillips