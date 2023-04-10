wrestling / News
RevPro Live In Southampton 23 Full Results 04.09.2023: Danny Jones & Ricky Knight Jr Headliner Match, More
April 10, 2023 | Posted by
The RevProLive in Southampton 23 show was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on April 9 in Southampton, Hampshire, England. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) below.
* Sha Samuels defeated Brendan White
* Cameron Khai defeated Samuel Hawkes
* Maya Matthews defeated Dani Luna
* Connor Mills defeated Robbie X
* Luke Jacobs defeated Blake
* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando)
* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Danny Jones
