RevPro Live In Southampton 13 Results: Women’s Title Match Main Events, More
Revolution Pro Wrestling hosted their latest show, Live In Southampton 13, on Sunday night with a British Women’s Title main event and more. You can see the full results for the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Doug Williams def. Brendan White
* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Charlie Sterling & Joel Redman [3] def. Callum Newman & JJ Gale [0]
* Rob Lias def. Big Guns Joe
* Chris Ridgeway def. Lee Hunter
* Great British Tag League Block B Match: The Legion (Lucian Phillips & Screwface Ahmed) [9] def. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) [6]
* Robbie X def. Mark Haskins
* Adam Maxted & Shota Umino def. Dan Moloney & Shaun Jackson
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) def. Hyan
* RevPro also announced that NJPW young lion Yota Tsuji will join the promotion on excursion.
YOTA TSUJI IS COMING!
Saturday September 4th, Sheffield & beyond! https://t.co/LhHedYxXS8 for tickets pic.twitter.com/c2pYx3UckO
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) August 9, 2021
