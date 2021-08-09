RevPro Live In Southampton 13 Results: Women’s Title Match Main Events, More

Revolution Pro Wrestling hosted their latest show, Live In Southampton 13, on Sunday night with a British Women’s Title main event and more. You can see the full results for the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Doug Williams def. Brendan White

* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Charlie Sterling & Joel Redman [3] def. Callum Newman & JJ Gale [0]

* Rob Lias def. Big Guns Joe

* Chris Ridgeway def. Lee Hunter

* Great British Tag League Block B Match: The Legion (Lucian Phillips & Screwface Ahmed) [9] def. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) [6]

* Robbie X def. Mark Haskins

* Adam Maxted & Shota Umino def. Dan Moloney & Shaun Jackson

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) def. Hyan

* RevPro also announced that NJPW young lion Yota Tsuji will join the promotion on excursion.