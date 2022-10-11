RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results: Undisputed British Heavyweight Title Match, More

RevPro held their Live In Southampton 20 on Sunday, and the results from the event are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:

* Shaun Jackson def. Remi Adetunji

* Greedy Souls def. Cameron Kahi & Samuel Hawkes

* Yota Tsuji def. Robbie X

* Maya Matthews def. Safire Reed

* Will Kaven def. Michael Oku via DQ

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Gabriel Kidd