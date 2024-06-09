– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) presented RevPro Live in Southampton 30 earlier today. Below are some results from the event, per Fightful:

* Jordan Saeed vs. Lee Dawson ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw.

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Dani Luna (c) beat Nightshade

* David Francisco & Goldenboy Santos beat Oskar Leube & Sha Samuels

* Michael Oku defeated Chris Ridgeway

* Connor Mills beat Teddy Reay

* Will Kaven beat Fuego Del Sol

* Zozaya beat Luke Jacobs