RevPro Live in Southampton 30 Results: Fuego Del Sol, Dani Luna, Michael Oku in Action

June 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RevPro Live in Southampton 30 Image Credit: Revolution Pro Wrestling

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) presented RevPro Live in Southampton 30 earlier today. Below are some results from the event, per Fightful:

* Jordan Saeed vs. Lee Dawson ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw.
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Dani Luna (c) beat Nightshade
* David Francisco & Goldenboy Santos beat Oskar Leube & Sha Samuels
* Michael Oku defeated Chris Ridgeway
* Connor Mills beat Teddy Reay
* Will Kaven beat Fuego Del Sol
* Zozaya beat Luke Jacobs

