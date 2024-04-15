RevPro/LLB Debut In Spain Results 4.13.24: Michael Oku In Action, More

RevPro teamed with LLB for its debut show in Spain on Saturday, with Michael Oku competing and more. You can see the full results below from the Barcelona show, per Cagematch.net:

* Leon Slater def. Cameron Khai

* Oskar Leube def. Goldenboy Santos

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title Match: Dani Luna def. Safire Reed

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Connor Mills

* Luke Jacobs def. Iker Navarro

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordon Breaks def. Robbie X

* Non-Title Match: Zozaya def. Michael Oku (w/ Amira)