RevPro Nine Year Anniversary Results: Will Ospreay Defends Title, More

RevPro celebrated their ninth anniversary on Saturday night featuring the return of Will Ospreay and more. You can see the highlights below from the show, which took place in Manchester, England, per Fightful:

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Michael Oku (c) def. Robbie X

* Dan Moloney def. Adam Maxted

* Hyan def. Skye Smitson

* Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw (c) def. Mariah May

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title Great British Tag League Final: Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku) def. The Legion (Lucian Phillips & Screwface Ahmed) to win the vacant titles.

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) def. Doug Williams

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) def. Shota Umino