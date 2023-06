RevPro No Escape 2023 Full Results 06.25.2023: Shigehiro Irie vs. Robbie X Headliner Fight, More

The RevPro No Escape 2023 show was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on June 25 in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) from the event below.

* Luke Jacobs defeated Sha Samuels

* Dan Moloney defeated Lee Dawson

* Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

* Michael Oku defeated Will Kaven

* Southside Women’s Championship Match: Hyan defeated Skye Smitson

* Connor Mills defeated JJ Gale

* Robbie X defeated Shigehiro Irie