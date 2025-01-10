RevPro OnDemand Subscriptions Increased After Mercedes Mone Won Women’s Title

Mercedes Mone won the RevPro Women’s title from Mina Shirakawa at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and RevPro is already reaping the benefits. In an interview with Cultaholic, RevPro’s Andy Quidlan said that the promotion’s OnDemand service had an instant increase in subscribers following the title change. Here are highlights:

On the impact of Mone’s title win: “The reality of the situation is that Mercedes wants to be a difference maker. She looks at something like Revolution Pro Wrestling and what we’re achieving against all odds and wants to be a part of that, and wants to help elevate that. There’s two sides in a partnership. For us, we’ve got this opportunity to work with a globally recognised talent who is hopefully going to bring more eyeballs on to our product. We’re already seeing it, our social media numbers have gone up substantially since Mercedes Moné has won that championship belt. Our OnDemand subscribers have gone up, believe it or not, and I guess this is just her fans wanting to check out the product. So we’re already starting to see that, the first step to being noticed is being mentioned. The words ‘RevPro’ are on a lot more wrestling fans’ lips, be it positive, be it negative. I stand by the fact that you watch a Revolution Pro Wrestling show you will become a fan of Revolution Professional Wrestling. So that is absolutely perfect, it’s a match made in heaven for us.”

On what Mone brings to RevPro: “For Mercedes Moné, when you want to look at it and say selfishly what’s in it for her? It’s that legacy, it’s the fact that if she comes and she elevates RevPro, she elevates British professional wrestling, she elevates women’s wrestling within the United Kingdom. Especially when we speak about the upward trend of the Revolution Pro Wrestling women’s division and the level of talent the RevPro women’s division has, Mercedes Moné has got the opportunity to be at the forefront of that, who can spearhead that. One thing I know for sure is she will deliver a calibre of match which is very rarely seen on these shores. She is without a doubt one of the best professional wrestlers in the world and she will absolutely bring it. And she will elevate those around her. I understand some people who might look at it and have some negativity towards the relationship but ultimately judge it on what happens. That’s all I can say.”

On Mone’s first title defense: “We’re working on it. We are working diligently with Mercedes’ people to kind of ensure there are championship defences within the United Kingdom. We can look at this in many ways. We spoke about partnerships with other wrestling promotions, we can look at this as a partnership with Mercedes Moné. That’s a logical way to kind of look at this thing. We’re working together.”