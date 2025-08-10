RevPro Promoter Praises Mercedes Moné, Thinks Hate Around Her Is ‘Crazy’

RevPro Promoter Andy Quildan has a lot of praise for Mercedes Mone and doesn’t get the disdain that some people have for her. The AEW star holds a number of titles across the independents, including the Undisputed British Women’s Champion. Quildan recently spoke with Pep Shop Collectibles and during the conversation he talked about Mone and the negativity that she receives online. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Mone: “Mercedes is just this unique individual. She’s able to take everything seemingly in her stride, but I’ve never seen someone who’s such a polarizing figure, who has done nothing but try to spread the word of professional wrestling, who’s done nothing but try to elevate professional wrestling, not just for herself but others around her, who has been completely selfless in doing so, in terms of, look, she took a bet on herself, she took a bet on professional wrestling, and she’s achieving everything that she said she was going to do.”

On the criticism Mone engenders: “This is legacy-defining stuff that she’s doing right now and yet, there’s still seems to be pockets of people that want to hate on her for it, you know? And I just think it’s crazy. I’m someone who sees all the metrics, I’m someone who sees the effect on the business that Mercedes Moné has and I’m someone who sees what she brings to a locker room. I’m someone who sees the morale that she brings to the locker room, the boost that she brings to the locker room, how excited everyone is when Mercedes Moné is around and the effect that it has on the — she’s done two matches for us, and in both instances, she’s helped to elevate the profile of her opponent, and that is what Mercedes Moné is all about and that’s why she’s going to be remembered kindly in history.

“I just find it shocking that people who profess to love the sport of professional wrestling can say negative things about her, and I get it, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion but, all I can speak for is actual first-hand, real-life experience and all I can say is nothing but positives.”