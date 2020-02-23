RevPro Quick Results 2.20.20: Mark Haskins Beats Shota Umino in Headliner

-Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) returned for an event, Live In Portsmouth, on Thursday, February 20. The event was held at the Portsmouth Guildhall in Portsmouth, England. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful. There’s also an image and clip from that event that RevPro posted on Twitter.

* JJ Gale & Ricky Knight Jr. beat Carlos Romo & Shaun Jackson in tag team action.

* The Great O-Kharn beat Brad Slayer.

* El Phantasmo got the win over TK Cooper.

* Michael Oku got the victory over Kyle Fletcher.

* Gisele Shaw was victorious over Aleah James.

* Brendan White & Dan Moloney were victorious in tag team action over Hikuleo & Kenneth Halfpenny.

* Dan Magee & Mad Kurt beat The NIC (Charlie Carter & Oisin Delaney)

* Mark Haskins (w/ Vicky Haskins) got the win over Shota Umino (aka Shooter).

