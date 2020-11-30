wrestling / News
RevPro Reveals First-Round Matches For Southside Heavyweight Title Tournament
– The first-round matches are official for RevPro’s Southside Heavyweight Title Tournament. RevPro announced the matches for the opening round on Twitter on Monday, which you can see below.
The opening round will take place on December 6th at Epic Encounters 6.
* RKJ vs. Dan Moloney
* Chuck Mambo vs. Charlie Sterling
* Rob Lias vs. Brendan White
* Screwface Ahmed vs. Joel Redman
NEXT SUNDAY. Epic Encounter 6. 7pm GMT.
Watch the premiere stream 100% free of charge on Facebook, Twitch & YouTube. pic.twitter.com/6TsgipZKNk
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) November 29, 2020
