RevPro Reveals First-Round Matches For Southside Heavyweight Title Tournament

– The first-round matches are official for RevPro’s Southside Heavyweight Title Tournament. RevPro announced the matches for the opening round on Twitter on Monday, which you can see below.

The opening round will take place on December 6th at Epic Encounters 6.

* RKJ vs. Dan Moloney

* Chuck Mambo vs. Charlie Sterling

* Rob Lias vs. Brendan White

* Screwface Ahmed vs. Joel Redman