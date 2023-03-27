wrestling / News

RevPro Revolution Rumble Full Results 03.26.2023: 30-Man Rumble Headliner Bout & More

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Revolution Pro Wrestling

The RevPro Revolution Rumble show was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on March 26 in London, England. You can get the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

* Dan Moloney def. Francesco Akira

* Southside Women’s Championship Match: Skye Smitson def. Dani Luna

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Robbie X def. Lio Rush

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Michael Oku

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Great-O-Khan def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* Revolution Rumble Match: Michael Oku def. Big Damo & Blake & Brendan White & Callum Newman & Cameron Khai & Chris Bronson & Chuck Mambo & Connor Mills & Danny Jones & Eddie Dennis & Francesco Akira & Gabriel Kidd & Gideon Grey & JJ Gale & Jordan Breaks & Joshua James & Kid Lykos & Leon Slater & Luke Jacobs & Rampage Brown & Ricky Knight Jr. & Robbie X & Sha Samuels & Shaun Jackson & TK Cooper & Trent Seven & Will Kaven & Zack Sabre Jr. & Zak Zodiac

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Revolution Pro Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading