RevPro Revolution Rumble Full Results 03.26.2023: 30-Man Rumble Headliner Bout & More

The RevPro Revolution Rumble show was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on March 26 in London, England. You can get the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

* Dan Moloney def. Francesco Akira

* Southside Women’s Championship Match: Skye Smitson def. Dani Luna

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Robbie X def. Lio Rush

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Michael Oku

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Great-O-Khan def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* Revolution Rumble Match: Michael Oku def. Big Damo & Blake & Brendan White & Callum Newman & Cameron Khai & Chris Bronson & Chuck Mambo & Connor Mills & Danny Jones & Eddie Dennis & Francesco Akira & Gabriel Kidd & Gideon Grey & JJ Gale & Jordan Breaks & Joshua James & Kid Lykos & Leon Slater & Luke Jacobs & Rampage Brown & Ricky Knight Jr. & Robbie X & Sha Samuels & Shaun Jackson & TK Cooper & Trent Seven & Will Kaven & Zack Sabre Jr. & Zak Zodiac

Crowns Up… United Empire have a new member… After defeating @francescoakira , Dan Maloney is offered the UE armband by @WillOspreay and he accepts! #RevolutionRumble #njpw pic.twitter.com/mnJSSyLogO

Would you like an unadvertised match? How about Lio Rush challenging Robbie X for the Undisputed Cruiserweight Championship? 😳🤯

The card, as advertised, was the most stacked card of since the pandemic Then Andy pulls a major flex like this ❤️

@IamLioRush #RevolutionRumble pic.twitter.com/n2Ze8YY2d2

— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) March 27, 2023