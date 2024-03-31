RevPro Revolution Rumble Results 3.31.24: British Tag Titles Change Hands, More

RevPro held the 2024 iteration of their Revolution Rumble on Sunday, with new British Tag Team Champions crowned and more. You can see the full results below from the London show, which aired on RevPro On Demand, per Cagematch.net:

* Luke Jacobs def. Connor Mills

* Leon Slater def. Josh Alexander

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Grizzled Young Veterans def. Subculture

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Dog Collar Match: Dani Luna def. Alex Windsor

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. Leyton Buzzard

* Revolution Rumble: Luke Jacobs won the match, which also had Aigle Blanc, Anthony Ogogo, Brendan White, Brett Semtex, Cameron Khai, Chris Ridgeway, Chuck Mambo, Connor Mills, Danny Jones, David Francisco, Gabe Kidd, Harry Milligan, JJ Gale, Jordan Oliver, Jordon Breaks, Josh Alexander, Leon Slater, Mark Trew, Michael Oku, Mike D Vecchio, Oskar Leube, Ricky Knight Jr., Robbie X, Sha Samuels, Shigehiro Irie, Spike Trivet, TK Cooper, Trent Seven, and Will Kaven as competitors.