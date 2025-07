RevPro Summer Sizzler 2025 Results: Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI Return To Ring, More

Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI made their return to the ring at RevPro Summer Sizzler, and the full results are online. You can see the full results for the show, which featured the duo’s first match since leaving NJPW, below (per Cagematch.net. The event took place in Wolverhampton, England and aired on RevPro On Demand:

* Sha Samuels def. Jay Joshua

* Great British Tag League Block B Match: CPF [3] def. Sons Of Southampton [0]

* Trent Seven def. TK Cooper

* Great British Tag League Block B Match: Grizzled Young Veterans [3] def. Young Guns [3]

* Beast Mortos def. Robbie X

* Los Tranquilos de Japon def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Michael Oku

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone def. Safire Reed