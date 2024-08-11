wrestling / News

RevPro Summer Sizzler Results 8.11.24: MJF Battles Michael Oku, More

August 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Michael Oku MJF Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro’s Summer Sizzler show took place on Sunday with MJF in action and more. You can see the full results below from the London show, per Fightful:

* Gideon Grey def. Dan Magee

* Cruiserweight Scramble Qualifying Match: Leon Slater def. Jack Cartwheel

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match: Sunshine Machine def. David Francisco & Goldenboy Santos, Greedy Souls, and Young Blood

* Zozaya def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Dani Luna def. Nina Samuels

* Donovan Dijak def. Robbie X

* Gabe Kidd challenges Dijak for RevPro 12th Anniversary.

* Luke Jacobs def. Trevor Lee

* AEW American Championship Match: MJF def. Michael Oku

