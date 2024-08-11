RevPro Summer Sizzler Results 8.11.24: MJF Battles Michael Oku, More

RevPro’s Summer Sizzler show took place on Sunday with MJF in action and more. You can see the full results below from the London show, per Fightful:

* Gideon Grey def. Dan Magee

* Cruiserweight Scramble Qualifying Match: Leon Slater def. Jack Cartwheel

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match: Sunshine Machine def. David Francisco & Goldenboy Santos, Greedy Souls, and Young Blood

* Zozaya def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Dani Luna def. Nina Samuels

* Donovan Dijak def. Robbie X

* Gabe Kidd challenges Dijak for RevPro 12th Anniversary.

* Luke Jacobs def. Trevor Lee

* AEW American Championship Match: MJF def. Michael Oku

Dijak talks about Shawn Michaels at today’s RevPro! “I trust Shawn Michaels. I love Shawn Michaels. I am honored to call Shawn Michaels my friend” pic.twitter.com/JQscnxKFga — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 11, 2024

MJF enters to loud boo’s & gets the confetti treatment at today’s RevPro. pic.twitter.com/rMjqWA9COe — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 11, 2024