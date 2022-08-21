RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night One Results: British Heavyweight Title Match, More

RevPro held the first night of their Ten Year Anniversary event on Saturday, with Will Ospreay defending the British Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the London show below, courtesy of Cagematch:

* Connor Mills def. Tony Deppen

* Southside Women’s Title #1 Championship Match: Chantal Jordan def. Maya Matthews

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Francesco Akira

* Strap Match: Shota Umino def. Yota Tsuji

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open def. Destination Everywhere

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. Mike Bailey

Watching @tsuji_njpw strangle @Shooter_us was brutal & heartbreaking given how their relationship has turned… Watching Shooter ride @LordGideonGrey like a bucking bronco, well that was simply hilarious! #RevPro pic.twitter.com/Y6fnPkBneP — Dave The Mark (@davethemark) August 20, 2022