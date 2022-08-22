RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night Two Results: British Heavyweight Title Changes Hands

We have a new Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion following RevPro’s Ten Year Anniversary Night Two show. The company held the second night of the event on Sunday in London, and you can see the results below (per Cagematch.net):

* Greedy Souls def. Destination Everywhere

* Southside Women’s Championship Match: Kanji def. Chantal Jordan

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Tony Deppen

* Eddie Dennis def. Gideon Grey

* Mike Bailey def. Leon Slater

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Sunshine Machine def. The VeloCities

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Will Ospreay

This is one of the best matches Ive ever seen. Ospreay vs RKJ was a classic #RevPro pic.twitter.com/3aj9RyUnxk — Siddiqi Saab (@M_Siddiqi2000) August 21, 2022