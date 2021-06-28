RevPro Vacates Women’s Title Due To Upcoming WWE NXT UK Tryout

Revolution Pro Wrestling has announced that they have vacated the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship and set up a match to crown a new champion. Jamie Hayter, the previous champion, was set to defend against Skye Smitson once RevPro resumed live events. However both women were offered tryouts for WWE NXT UK and accepted. So the belt was vacated. Zoe Lucas will now face Gisele Shaw at RevPro Live At The Cockpit 51 to crown a new champion.

Shortly after it was announced Jamie Hayter and Skye Smitson would compete in one of the feature matches in our return to live events, both women were contacted by NXT UK about receiving try-outs & have opted to accept that offer. We wish them both the best of luck. But for us, as has been our motto throughout this whole pandemic, THE SHOW MUST GO ON!

With no champion or challenger available, we have made the decision to vacate the women’s championship and schedule a contest between the last two women to hold that belt in GISELE SHAW & ZOE LUCAS. They will meet at next Sunday’s Live At The Cockpit 51 and we will crown a brand new Undisputed British Women’s Champion.

Despite obstacles in our way, we remain undeterred in our quest to produce the best pro wrestling on these shores. We’re excited to be getting back to doing what we love and we thank you for your continued support throughout these difficult times.

Live At The Cockpit 51 takes place next Sunday July 4th from a sold out and socially distanced London Cockpit. The show will be available to watch within 48 hours via www.rpwondemand.com.