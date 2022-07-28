Rey and Dominik Mysterio On Why They’re Unlikely to Feud With Each Other

Since Rey and Dominik Mysterio began teaming up in WWE, there’s been a notion that they will eventually feud, but they recently discussed why that’s unlikely. The father-son team have been teaming up since Dominik came into WWE in 2019, and recently the Judgment Day have bveen trying to lure Dominik over to their side against his dad.

Speaking with BT Sport recently, the two talked about how that was originally something they discussed but don’t think it’s possible now. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Rey on their discussing the idea of a feud early on: “We actually talked about that during his first couple of weeks of training. I remember sitting down with him, and telling him … ‘Could you imagine if you started working and then we teamed up and eventually, you know, whether I turned on you or you turned on me?’ Yeah, that would be cool…

“Over time, it’s like, I don’t think we can do that. Our connection has been so tight, you know, from day one, the age of seven, and Eddie Guerrero and myself. I don’t think that it would be — storyline-wise, it might be attractive, but I need to feel it at the moment, during that time. Right now, I feel like we just, we have a really tight bond, but it would be something special.”

Dominik on his spot in WWE today: “Where I am now, I would’ve never in a million years thought, you know, two years in I’d be former Smackdown Tag Team Champion with my dad … No, [I’d] never [turn on him].”