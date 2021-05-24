Rey and Dominik Mysterio Talk About Winning Smackdown Tag Team Titles

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsNation, Rey and Dominik Mysterio spoke about winning the Smackdown Tag Team titles at Wrestlemania Backlash last week.

Rey said: “Oh my God, I feel like I’m on top of the world right now. I don’t take anything away from all my accomplishments that I’ve gotten in the past. This just is on a different level, the fact that I’ve been able to share the ring with Dominik. The first father and son tag team champions, it’s unbelievable, indescribable. He’s been doing it since he was a kid. We did a story with Eddie Guerrero, rest in peace, and he was eight years old. So it was already cemented within him that one day he would be apart of this great industry. And now here we are. He’s a great listener in the ring, he’s a great follower as well, and now he just has to get better with time.”

Dominik added: “Honestly I’m just so honored to share the ring with him, every time I step in the ring. What a blessing, to be able to come to work and do what I love, with my dad. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”