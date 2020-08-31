wrestling / News
Rey & Dominik Mysterio Get Revenge on Seth Rollins & Murphy at WWE Payback (Highlights)
After being on the receiving end of a ton of punishment over the last several months, Rey and Dominik Mysterio picked finally got one over on Seth Rollins & Murphy at WWE Payback. The Mysterios defeated Rollins and his disciple in a tag team match at the PPV on Sunday; you can see pics and video from the match below.
Things aren’t quite over yet between the two sides though, as Rey will face Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match on Monday’s episode of Raw. Our full live coverage of Payback is here.
𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅. #WWEPayback @WWERollins @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/dkxWAQzgx2
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
Father & Son. #WWEPayback @reymysterio @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/SKsjyG4QrB
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Pride comes before the fall. #WWEPayback @WWERollins @WWE_Murphy @reymysterio @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/MarXkudGqK
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
It's not gonna be that easy to get a fast one on #TheArchitect. #WWEPayback @WWERollins @WWE_Murphy @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/Hl7ce1P14q
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
The exhaustion has set in for @WWERollins. This is a CLINIC! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/yNVJkyc4MG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2020
It's ALL about payback in this heated tag team as @35_Dominik & @reymysterio bring the fight to @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/QfIWaAIcTM
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
"Where's your son now, Rey? Where's your family? Where's Angie?"@WWERollins taking things to a highly-personal level. #WWEPayback @reymysterio @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/vz06drQbiD
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
¡𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝒍𝒂 𝑭𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒂!@35_Dominik & @reymysterio get the better of @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/jth3U3K7j1
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
.@WWERollins' disciple failed him tonight. @WWE_Murphy #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/BaKDGoG3lC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2020
PROUD. #WWEPayback @35_Dominik @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/6Mh2CfCKM2
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
