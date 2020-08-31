Rey & Dominik Mysterio Get Revenge on Seth Rollins & Murphy at WWE Payback (Highlights)

After being on the receiving end of a ton of punishment over the last several months, Rey and Dominik Mysterio picked finally got one over on Seth Rollins & Murphy at WWE Payback. The Mysterios defeated Rollins and his disciple in a tag team match at the PPV on Sunday; you can see pics and video from the match below.

Things aren’t quite over yet between the two sides though, as Rey will face Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match on Monday’s episode of Raw. Our full live coverage of Payback is here.