Rey & Dominik Mysterio On Making WWE History By Winning Tag Team Titles, Plans For Dominik To Wear Mask

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Rey and Dominik Mysterio discuss making WWE history, Dominik potentially wearing a mask, and much more. You can read highlights from Rey and Dominik Mysterio below.

Rey Mysterio on he and Dominik making WWE history by winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles: “This was something that kind of just organically was created from day one that my son wanted to break into the business and start training. Once he was getting the rhythm of things, and all of a sudden, that happens. We get an opportunity for the titles and then that happens. But you never lose focus. It means so much more on a different scale of what I’ve accomplished in the past. There are so many highlights in my career that I can enjoy hearing fans talk about, but this one right here, it surpasses everything on a totally different level.”

Dominik on getting started in WWE: “It kind of just happened. It was so weird, we never expected anything. Opportunities were kind of just presented and I just ran with them. One day, I showed up to tapings and it said ‘Dominik Mysterio’ on the screen and it threw me off because there was music and everything. I sat there scratching my head and I asked my dad, ‘Is this for me?’ He goes, ‘Ain’t nobody else here that’s Dominik Mysterio.’ When he first told me too that they wanted me to have a match with Seth [Rollins] at SummerSlam, I thought he was kidding. Never in a million years would I have thought that I would debut at one of the biggest pay-per-views against one of the biggest names. It was kind of just like, we had no idea who Dominik Mysterio was and whether I was going to come out with the mask. We had this whole plan set up on how I was going to debut, mask, and everything, but everything happened so fast we just ran with it.”

Rey on Dominik potentially wearing a mask: “That was the idea from day one when he started training. I said Dom will continue with this legacy and carry it on. We never really had the opportunity to sit down and discuss our plans, which now in retrospect, we can look at it and say it’s still not late to make things happen like we had it planned out. I think Dom is going to have to earn the mask now. He’s on his way. Eventually one day, maybe the mask will be on.”

Dominik on wanting to honor Rey with special gear at SummerSlam or WrestleMania: “That’s all I think about when it comes to gear and stuff, like what can I do to not replicate but almost honor in a way. At the same time, it’s so hard cause all of his outfits have been so badass. I literally told him, I just want to come out with your gear. I would love to bring back some of his old stuff and put my own unique twist to it.”

