Rey Fenix Announced For AAA Event That Conflicts With AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Rey Fenix may have a schedule conflict that keeps him from appearing at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, as he’s been announced for AAA’s event on the same day. Lucha Libre AAA announced the lineup for their June 26th event in Monterrey, Mexico, which lists Fenix in a tag match alongside Arez against Johnny Elite and Abismo Negro Jr.

June 26th is the same day that the AEW x NJPW PPV takes place in Chicago, Illinois. As Wrestling Inc points out, the AAA show lists a start time pf 6 PM ET, an hour before Forbidden Door is set to take place. The flight would be three hours, so it would be pretty much impossible for Fenix to work both shows.

AEW and NJPW have not yet announced the card for Forbidden Door.