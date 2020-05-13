wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Announced For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double or Nothing
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Rey Fenix is the fourth participant in the Casino Ladder match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23. He joins a field that includes Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Colt Cabana. The winner of the match will get a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
Your fourth entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ReyFenixMX!
Is he your pick to win?
Order Double or Nothing on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/NxKBS3Q1YI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 13, 2020
