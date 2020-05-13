Rey Fenix Announced For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Rey Fenix is the fourth participant in the Casino Ladder match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23. He joins a field that includes Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Colt Cabana. The winner of the match will get a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight title, currently held by Jon Moxley.

Your fourth entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ReyFenixMX!

Is he your pick to win?

Order Double or Nothing on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/NxKBS3Q1YI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 13, 2020