wrestling / News

Rey Fenix Announced For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double or Nothing

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Fenix AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Rey Fenix is the fourth participant in the Casino Ladder match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23. He joins a field that includes Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Colt Cabana. The winner of the match will get a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight title, currently held by Jon Moxley.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Rey Fenix, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading