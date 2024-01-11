Rey Fenix On Changing Perception Of Lucha Libre In US, Transitioning To Wrestling In America

Rey Fenix recently discussed his transition from wrestling in Mexico to the US and how he’s helped change the perception of lucha libre. The AEW star spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On transitioning to wrestling in the US from Mexico:“I think I did a good job. I remember when I started my career here in [the] United States, it was a little difficult because … lucha libre was [in] another position.”

On helping to change the perception of lucha libre in America:“With time, we can see now I think every show in America has one or two luchadors. I think we did [a] good job. … Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera, there are other guys [who] did an amazing job. … They opened the first door, right? But I think my brother and myself, we [broke] every window and every opening in the house.”