wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Claims He Was ‘Ignored’ For ‘Months’
December 9, 2024 | Posted by
Rey Fenix continues to post cryptic messages on Twitter, this time claiming that he was ‘ignored’ for ‘months’ when he needed medical attention.
He wrote: “I needed a doctor and you ignored me for months.”
This comes after he previously posted about recieving ‘inhumane treatment’.
Fenix is still a member of AEW after injury time was placed on his contract, but hasn’t been used in months.
I needed a doctor and you ignored me for months.
— REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) December 9, 2024