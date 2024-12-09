wrestling / News

Rey Fenix Claims He Was ‘Ignored’ For ‘Months’

December 9, 2024
Rey Fenix continues to post cryptic messages on Twitter, this time claiming that he was ‘ignored’ for ‘months’ when he needed medical attention.

He wrote: “I needed a doctor and you ignored me for months.

This comes after he previously posted about recieving ‘inhumane treatment’.

Fenix is still a member of AEW after injury time was placed on his contract, but hasn’t been used in months.

