Rey Fenix Comments On His Return On Last Night’s AEW Collision
April 28, 2024 | Posted by
Rey Fenix returned to AEW after six months away on last night’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating The Beast Mortos. AEW shared a digital exclusive after the match, with Fenix commenting on being back in the ring.
He said: “I am so happy. I feel so excited for any opponent. Tonight, I face a real beast. Stronger, but no better than me. No better than Mexican. I come back, and I come back better than ever. Because I am the man of 1,000 lives.”
EXCLUSIVE: Rey Fenix is BACK in #AEW! We hear from the former Champion after a successful return on #AEWCollision!@reyfenixmx | @TheHypeManAlex pic.twitter.com/cFqOkiC0wu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
