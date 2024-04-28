Rey Fenix Comments On His Return On Last Night’s AEW Collision

Rey Fenix returned to AEW after six months away on last night’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating The Beast Mortos. AEW shared a digital exclusive after the match, with Fenix commenting on being back in the ring.

He said: “I am so happy. I feel so excited for any opponent. Tonight, I face a real beast. Stronger, but no better than me. No better than Mexican. I come back, and I come back better than ever. Because I am the man of 1,000 lives.”