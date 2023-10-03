Rey Fenix Comments On His Status, Says He’s Been Bothered By Old Injury

Rey Fenix gave an update on his status on Monday following last night’s AEW WrestleDream. The AEW International Champion was taken out of the AEW World Tag Team #1 Contender’s match at Sunday’s PPV early, and he posted to his Instagram to comment on his health.

Fenix wrote:

“The international championship has been a big challenge. The night I became champion, I left the arena with the championship in my hands and with an old injury bothering me again. My first defense was painful, it did not allow the pain to stop me and continue until the fight was over, this coming Wednesday will be my second defense and I am doing my best to enter that ring and retain the champion. I will defend this beautiful championship in any situation, a Luchador does not give up, a Luchador will always leave everything in every battle. I am a real Luchador and the man of a thousand lives, nothing and no one is going to stop me. R3Y F3N1X”

As noted earlier, Fenix was taken out of the match not because of an injury during the match but instead was written out protect him due to some pre-existing issues with being banged up.