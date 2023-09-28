wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Successfully Defends AEW International Title On Dynamite
Rey Fenix was successful in his first defense of the AEW International Championship, picking up a win on this week’s Dynamite. Fenix defeated Jeff Jarrett on Wednesday’s show to retain the title he won from Jon Moxley last week.
Fenix will now defend the title on next week’s episode against Nick Jackson, who won a three-way match over Brian Cage and Claudio Castagnoli to win the title shot.
