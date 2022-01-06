wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Did Not Suffer A Broken Arm Last Night
As we reported last night, Rey Fenix had an injury scare on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, when he went through a table at ringside. His arm bent in a way that it wasn’t supposed to and led to people believing he broke his arm. There were conflicting reports at the time, with PWInsider reporting it was merely a dislocation while Bryan Alvarez and Cassidy Haynes saying it was broken.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful now reports that the arm is indeed not broken after Fenix spent time in the hospital last night. PWInsider is once again stating that the injury is a dislocated elbow.
Fenix was at the hospital until the wee hours last night, it was said originally everyone feared a break and surgery, but there was "no fracture"
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 6, 2022
