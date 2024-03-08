wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Set For House Of Glory Show In May
Rey Fenix’s return to the ring is set for House of Glory’s Cinco De Mayo. HOG announced that Fenix will return to the promotion for their May 5th show in the NYC Arena, as you can see in the below press release.
Fenix has been out of action dealing with some injuries. He last competed for AEW on October 10th of last year.
The press release reads (per PWInsider:
Fenix comes to HOG Cinco De Mayo!
House of Glory returns to the NYC Arena on May 5th as we present Cinco De Mayo.
AEW star Rey Fenix returns to HOG as the first talent announced for this special lucha event streaming live on Fite+
The former AEW Tag Team Champion who many consider one of the best high flyers and wrestlers in the world will bring his animo style to the NYC faithful. What does Fenix have in store on Cinco de Mayo? His opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow March 8th at 12 PM EST.
More talents to be announced in the coming weeks on HOG social media channels.
The NYC Arena is located in Jamaica, Queens and easily accessible by LIRR, MTA, and limited street parking available.