Rey Fenix Hypes His Slammiversary Match, Talks Working With Different Promotions

– Rey Fenix spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview promoting his four-way match at tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. Highlights are below:

On his Slammiversary match: “That’s going to be an amazing match as well. Its 3 wrestlers that are absolutely incredible. I worked with Ishimori in Pro Wrestling Noah around 8 years ago. We feuded for 3 months, culminated at Kouraken Hall for the GHC Championship. I came up short, but that experience was absolutely amazing. Now we will meet again, now more mature, and with a lot more experience. At the same time, wrestling Johnny and Swann, two amazing wrestlers in their own right. It will definitely be a great match-up. My experience in Impact Wrestling has been really good so far. The Locker room as been great, and supportive. We are having a great time there, the crowd is amazing, it’s a completely different audience. I think we are adjusting well and making the fans and the company very happy.”

On Pentagon Jr.’s Mask vs. Hair match with Sami Callihan: “The mask is above and a part of our roots and culture as Mexicans, and in Mexico. Its integral to the tradition of Lucha Libre in Mexico. It’s the same as the mask of a superhero, or their cape. Luchadors, there is a mysticism to “who could be under that mask”. Lucha Libre is a religion in Mexico. That’s why things like, the mask, hair, the amount of times you’ve been champion, and the company you’ve been champion for are so important…It would very odd, the impact would be gone. Imagine Pentagon, or myself without a mask? It would be completely different. How would the crowd react? The mystery and the aura is gone. As a Luchador, you give love and care to the mystery, to that aura, in knowing that putting on that mask, you take on that power the mask gives, and you show people that with this power, you can defeat anyone. It’s a lot of emotion and energy you put into a mask, that’s why it’s the hardest thing in the world for a Luchador to lose his mask. The quickest thing one can say, it’s not the same as when the wrestler had the mask. When a Luchador loses his mask its like losing his value, his virtue.”

On both he and Pentagon working with several different companies: “Well, there’s no problems with any company at the moment. I have an agreement with AAA and CMLL. There is no contract with either one. Like you stated, AAA registered the name ‘Rey Fenix’ when I left the company. But we eventually came to an agreement with them to be able to work as “Rey Fenix”. Then when I started working with CMLL, Rey Fenix was booked, but then we hit an issue with the name again. After a conversation we came up with the idea to have a character specifically for Arena Mexico, CMLL. Both AAA and myself have had well known issues, but much to AAA credit, we both spoke and put our grievances on the table, and we worked together on solving those issues.-”

On the experience of representing lucha libre in the US and elsewhere: “It’s been magnificent, incredible, and awe inspiring. We started working for Lucha Underground Which is where we made our first impact. And working the independent scene here, were they were interested in booking us. A great example being here in AAW. These have given us opportunities to move up and give exposure to Lucha Libre. Lucha Underground is also shown in Japan, the opportunity to work PPV’s, MLW among other amazing opportunities has really been great. There huge accomplishments that came in just working on improving yourself. Not worrying about anyone else. Putting care and attention to your work. Having fun really. Then it doesn’t feel like work. You ignore the what could be and what might happen. Its been humbling, fabulous, overall amazing. To fulfill dreams that you didn’t even plan for is the best feeling.”