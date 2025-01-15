Rey Fenix Merchandise Page Missing From Shop AEW Site

Rey Fenix’s merchandise page has apparently been removed from the AEW online shop. As Wrestling Inc pointed out, the ShopAEW page for Fenix is currently not up. Going to the page brings up a 404 error and searching for Fenix merchandise comes up with no results.

Fenix is still listed on AEW’s roster page, though it hasn’t been updated as he is still listed as a member of the Lucha Bros and Death Triangle. The Lucha Bros are no more in AEW with Penta now in WWE, and Death Triangle is defunct between Penta being gone and PAC joining the Death Riders.

No word on how long Fenix’s contract with AEW remains in effect or his status with the company.