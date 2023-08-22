Rey Fenix Reportedly No Longer Planned For AEW All In Match

Rey Fenix is no longer set to be part of the Stadium Stampeted match at All In, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Fenix, who was set to team with Eddie Kingston, Penta and Best Friends against the Blackpool Combat Club and some mystery partners at in the match, is no longer planned for the bout.

The report notes that Fenix’s removal appears to be due to travel or visa issues rather than an injury, though that isn’t yet confirmed. There are said to be plans to explain Fenix’s removal from the match. It’s not yet clear whether Fenix is being replaced, or whether the match will be adjusted to compensate for his removal.

Tony Khan noted on the media call promoting the Sunday PPV that there were “probably be some other changes to the card necessitated by things happening in the real world. Stuff, in some cases, stuff that is nobody’s fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling.”