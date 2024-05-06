wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Not Cleared To Compete, Misses HOG Cinco De Mayo
May 5, 2024 | Posted by
Rey Fenix was not able to face Penta El Zero Mieda at House of Glory Cinco De Mayo, as he wasn’t cleared to compete. Fenix was set to face Penta at the May 5th show, but Penta came out at the show and announced that his Lucha Bros partner was not cleared to compete. You can see the segment below.
Fenix’s last match was on the April 27th episode of AEW Collision, which was a return to the ring after he was out of action for seventh months due to injury. No word yet as to why he wasn’t cleared.
Pentagon Jr just announced Rey Fenix is not medically cleared to wrestle him today 😔 pic.twitter.com/tKjQAPXa8h
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 5, 2024
