Rey Fenix Not Expected To Miss Any Time After Nasty Bump On Dynamite

December 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Fenix AEW

On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix did a flipping senton dive onto Eddie Kingston during their six-man tag team match, which resulted in Fenix hitting his head on the floor.

Bodyslam.net reports that Fenix is not expected to miss any time after the bump. It was noted that while he was okay, he “got rocked” by the landing.

