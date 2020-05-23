Rey Fenix Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing Match, New Competitor Set

The Casino Ladder Match for AEW Double Or Nothing has undergone a change with Rey Fenix pulled from the bout due to injury. AEW announced that Fenix is out because of an injury suffered on Dynamite and will be replaced by Joey Janela.

The announcement noted that Fenix “isn’t expected to miss significant time.” Fenix is the second competitor who was pulled out of a Double or Nothing match on Friday after Britt Baker was replaced by Penelope Ford against Kris Statlander due to an injury suffered on Dynamite.

Double or Nothing takes place on Saturday pn PPV via FITE TV and other venues.