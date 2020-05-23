wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing Match, New Competitor Set
The Casino Ladder Match for AEW Double Or Nothing has undergone a change with Rey Fenix pulled from the bout due to injury. AEW announced that Fenix is out because of an injury suffered on Dynamite and will be replaced by Joey Janela.
The announcement noted that Fenix “isn’t expected to miss significant time.” Fenix is the second competitor who was pulled out of a Double or Nothing match on Friday after Britt Baker was replaced by Penelope Ford against Kris Statlander due to an injury suffered on Dynamite.
Double or Nothing takes place on Saturday pn PPV via FITE TV and other venues.
.@ReyFenixMx is out of the #CasinoLadderMatch due to injury. Fenix isn’t expected to miss significant time. @JANELABABY is now entered in the Casino Ladder Match. 1 mystery wrestler is still TBA. DOUBLE or NOTHING is available on all major providers @brlive @FiteTV tomorrow 8/7c pic.twitter.com/0RKeirEhtU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On Asking Undertaker Permission To Use Skull Logo
- Barry Darsow Doesn’t Know Why Demolition Aren’t In The WWE Hall of Fame
- Triple Threat Title Match Added To NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It