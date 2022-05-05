wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Qualifies For Men’s Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite
Rey Fenix is the seventh man to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Fenix defeated Dante Martin to qualify for the tournament. You can see clips from the match below.
Fenix joins Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Darby Allin, and Jeff Hardy in the tournament, which will culminate with the finals at AEW Double or Nothing.
.@lucha_angel1 is just unstoppable right now! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Pv9mICdPKt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Into the cutter!!! @ReyFenixMx with the advantage! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ais5d5WUrR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
