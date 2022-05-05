wrestling / News

Rey Fenix Qualifies For Men’s Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Fenix is the seventh man to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Fenix defeated Dante Martin to qualify for the tournament. You can see clips from the match below.

Fenix joins Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Darby Allin, and Jeff Hardy in the tournament, which will culminate with the finals at AEW Double or Nothing.

