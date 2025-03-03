Rey Fenix Has Reportedly Been Released From AEW

PWInsider reports that Rey Fenix has been removed from the AEW roster page and as of today is officially a free agent. It was believed last year that Fenix would leave AEW with his brother Penta. It is believed that he will be headed to WWE now that he’s free of his AEW deal.

However, time was added to Fenix’s contract after he spent time away due to injury. However, AEW didn’t use him on television and Fenix was vocal on social media about the situation. Those posts were later deleted.