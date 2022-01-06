Rey Fenix Releases Statement Following AEW Dynamite Injury, Says ‘There Are No Broken Bones’

– As previously reported, AEW star Rey Fenix appeared to suffer a nasty injury during his tag team title match on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the table spot, it appeared that Fenix might’ve suffered a nasty arm break, but later reports indicated he did not suffer a fracture after he was taken to the hospital. It was also rumored that Fenix likely suffered a severe elbow dislocation rather than a fracture. Fenix has now shared an update via his official Instagram account, confirming that he didn’t suffer any broken bones for the match, despite the graphic visual.

Rey Fenix thanked the fans for their support after the incident. You can read his full message below:

“I want to thank each and every one of you for so much love, for your prayers, good vibes, for your messages. Thank you very much for being concerned about me. I feel very blessed to have all of you. Fans, colleagues (Wrestlers) my friends and my family, Thank you very much. I love this sport so much that it has changed my life and mine, that when I am in the ring or put on my mask, everything goes away. There are no fears, there are no problems, my heart beats perfectly, everything is fine, I feel alive.

What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring and doing what we love so much. There is no fault, it is wrestling and these are the risks. Today I can tell you that I feel better and that thank God, your prayers and good vibes THERE ARE NO BROKEN BONES.

You still have to visit the doctor a couple more times and do some studies, to have an exact diagnosis. Thank you very much once again to all and congratulations to the champions, enjoy and defend those titles, because very soon I am back and those championships belong to the LUCHA BROTHERS. I respect! Thank you all, I love you.”

During last night’s show, Jurassic Express defeated the Lucha Bros. to capture the AEW tag team titles. The Lucha Bros. held the tag team titles for 123 days after winning the belts at AEW All Out last Spetember.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Rey Fenix on his arm in arm injury and hope he gets well soon.