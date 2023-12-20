wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Pulled From Prestige Wrestling Event Due to Injury
December 20, 2023 | Posted by
Rey Fenix has been absent from AEW for months due to injury and now he’s been pulled from a Prestige Wrestling event for the same reason. Fenix was set to wrestle Samuray del Sol at Prestige Roseland 7 on January 5. Instead, he’s been replaced by Lio Rush.
Due to an injury REY FENIX cannot compete…
SAMURAY DEL SOL will now face LIO RUSH at Prestige Roseland 7!
January 5th, 2024
Portland, Oregon
Roseland Theater
All Ages
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) December 20, 2023