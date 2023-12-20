Rey Fenix Pulled From Prestige Wrestling Event Due to Injury

Rey Fenix has been absent from AEW for months due to injury and now he’s been pulled from a Prestige Wrestling event for the same reason. Fenix was set to wrestle Samuray del Sol at Prestige Roseland 7 on January 5. Instead, he’s been replaced by Lio Rush.

Portland, Oregon

Roseland Theater

January 5th, 2024
Portland, Oregon
Roseland Theater