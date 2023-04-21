wrestling / News

Rey Fenix Reportedly Taking Some Time Off From AEW

April 21, 2023
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rey Fenix is taking some time off from AEW in order to heal. Fenix has been banged up in recent weeks.

His last match was at Battle of the Belts VI, where he and Penta defeated QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs to retain the ROH World Tag Team titles.

