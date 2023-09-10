wrestling / News

Rey Fenix Set To Return At Tonight’s AEW Collision, Will Face Angelico

September 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Rey Fenix will return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Collision against Angelico. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Action Andretti
Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin
Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Samoa Joe
TBS Championship Open Challenge: Kris Statlander (c) vs. TBA
* Bullet Club Gold vs. Gravity, Metalik, Aerostar & Dios Del Inframundo
* Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
* We’ll hear from Saraya & Ruby Soho
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass
* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

